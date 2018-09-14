Youth football to begin in Apache Junction

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department is offering youth flag football leagues this fall for boys and girls.
There are two leagues available (ages 6-8 and 8-11). The latter two play on Monday and Wednesday evenings and Saturdays at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road. The city is also offering the Parent/Tot Football program for boys and girls ages 3-5, according to a release.
Registration fees are only $45 for the ages 6-8 league and $50 for the ages 8-11 league. There is a $5 per participant discount if registered by Thursday, Nov. 1. The city is also accepting applications for volunteer coaches.
Both leagues kick off with a clinic the morning of Saturday, Nov. 3 at Prospector Park. The clinic for those registered in the ages 6-8 league starts at 10 a.m. and those in the ages 8-11 league starts at 11 a.m.
Onsite registration for the leagues will be accepted at the clinic (check or exact cash), if space is available.
Participants interested in the Parent/Tot Football program must have turned 3 by Monday, Nov. 19. This program will be on Mondays from 6-6:45 p.m. until Dec. 10 at Prospector Park.
Parents actively work with their child under the direction of the instructor. This program is designed to introduce youth to team sports and prepare parents to become volunteer coaches. Registration fee is only $30 for Parent/Tot Football.
Online registration is available at www.ajcity.net/onlinereg or residents can stop by the Multi-Gen Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, to sign up in person.
