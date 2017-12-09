Young hunters sought for Jan. 6-7 Pintail Slough Junior Waterfowl Camp

Young hunters who want to learn about waterfowl hunting are invited to attend the annual Pintail Slough Junior Waterfowl Camp, sponsored by the Arizona Game and Fish Department, according to a press release.
The camp will take place Jan. 6-7 (hunters check in Jan. 5) at Havasu National Wildlife Refuge. The deadline to register is Dec. 22. The event is limited to 18 hunters between ages 12 and 17 (each must be accompanied by an adult). No prior experience is necessary.
All young hunters will learn how to identify, hunt and clean waterfowl before putting those skills to use in the Pintail Slough duck blinds.
“If you aren’t getting out, you’re missing out,” AJ Lander, wildlife manager, said in the release. “This is just a great opportunity for parents to get outside with their kids and enjoy the outdoors.”
To request an application, contact Elise Theel at etheel@azgfd.gov, or call the department’s regional office in Kingman at 928-692-7700. A refundable $40 registration fee is required. All participants will be chosen through a random draw and will be notified by e-mail or telephone.