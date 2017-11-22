This week in Apache Junction Sports

Apache Junction High School boys basketball is playing in the Fear The Hop Tournament at Mesa High School. The first two games of the Tournament were played on Monday, Nov. 20, against Mesa and Skyline. AJ lost both games 63-26 and 44-42 respectively. Tuesday, the Prospectors lost to Highland 61-30.
The Apache Junction High School girls basketball beat American Leadership Academy 51-34 Nov. 20. On Nov. 21, the team traveled to Estrella Foothills where they lost 81-14.
Next two girls games:
|11/28 5:30p
|
Game Details: Apache Junction High School
|11/30 7:00p
|
Game Details: Apache Junction High Schoo
Next two boys games:
|11/22 TBA
|
Game Details: Fear The Hop Tournament
|11/25 TBA
|
Game Details: Fear The Hop Tournament