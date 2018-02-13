Wanette Wilson, Rodney Wayne, Jena Dawn national anthem singers at Lost Dutchman Days rodeo

National anthem singers: Friday, Feb. 23, is Wanette Wilson; Saturday, Feb. 24, is Rodney Wayne; and Sunday, Feb. 25, is Jena Dawn.
Ms. Wilson is the 2001-02 Miss Arizona High School Rodeo Queen. She works as an equine veterinarian assistant . You may also find her behind a microphone belting out the National Anthem for many rodeos throughout the state of Arizona.
Mr. Wayne, formerly of the Bella Union Band, is very involved in the community. He is on the Lost Dutchman Days committee, helps with entertainment and runs sound on the Carnival carnival grounds.
Ms. Dawn, 26, started singing when she was 10. She has performed all over the Valley at RV parks, baseball games, fairs and festivals.