Wanette Wilson, Rodney Wayne, Jena Dawn national anthem singers at Lost Dutchman Days rodeo

Feb 13th, 2018 · by · Comments:

National anthem singers: Friday, Feb. 23, is Wanette Wilson; Saturday, Feb. 24, is Rodney Wayne; and Sunday, Feb. 25, is Jena Dawn.

Wanette Wilson

Ms. Wilson is the 2001-02 Miss Arizona High School Rodeo Queen. She works as an equine veterinarian assistant . You may also find her behind a microphone belting out the National Anthem for many rodeos throughout the state of Arizona.

Rodney Wayne

Mr. Wayne, formerly of the Bella Union Band, is very involved in the community. He is on the Lost Dutchman Days committee, helps with entertainment and runs sound on the Carnival carnival grounds.

Jena Dawn

Ms. Dawn, 26, started singing when she was 10. She has performed all over the Valley at RV parks, baseball games, fairs and festivals.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie