Tortilla campground to reopen Jan. 2

The water system at Tortilla campground once again is operational, resulting in the U.S. Forest Service’s decision to reopen the campground on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
The U.S. Forest Service had closed Tortilla campground earlier in December, citing challenges in maintaining the water treatment facilities for the campground and the need to preserve the public’s safety.
Tortilla campground is near Canyon Lake in the Mesa Ranger District.
Tortilla Campground is a winter campground just outside of the Phoenix metropolitan area. The campground is directly across the historic Apache Trail from Tortilla Flat, Arizona, which has a general store and restaurant. For a list of campgrounds on the Tonto National Forest, visit the website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/activity/tonto/recreation/camping-cabins/?recid=35199&actid=29.