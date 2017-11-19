Tonto National Forest to implement restrictions on target types

Attention target shooters: The Tonto National Forest will implement restrictions on target types effective Nov. 20 in an effort to reduce the amount of refuse and trash being left on the Forest from target shooting.
Only the following types of approved targets will be allowed during target shooting on the Tonto National Forest:
- Cardboard and/or cardboard targets with reusable frames (excluding wooden pallets), which are removed from the site after shooting.
- Paper and/or paper targets with reusable frames (excluding wooden pallets), which are removed from the site after shooting.
- Reactive targets designed to move or bounce along the ground when hit, are made of non-metallic materials, and removed from the site after shooting.
- Self-healing targets, which are removed from the site after shooting.
- Metal targets specifically made for firearms. These targets are designed to swing, spin or knock down when struck and are removed from the site after shooting.
- Biodegradable clay targets (clay pigeons).
According to Neil Bosworth, forest supervisor for the Tonto National Forest, there has been a growing increase in trash left behind on the forest in areas popular with recreational target shooters.
“Over the last seven years, volunteer groups who organize and assist the Forest with clean-up events have collected 192 tons of trash at these shooting sites,” Mr. Bosworth said in the release. “We’re grateful for volunteers’ efforts but all visitors should keep in mind that littering on Forest land is prohibited and is a punishable offense,” he said.
“We want to keep areas open for target shooting,” Mr. Bosworth said. “Target shooters can help by removing their targets and trash, including spent shell casings. This benefits the Forest by protecting its resources and also fosters a positive image toward target shooting.”
Read the target restriction order on the Tonto National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/tonto/alerts-notices/?aid=44243.