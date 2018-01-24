Tonto National Forest evaluation map comments sought until Feb. 12

Tonto National Forest officials have developed a draft evaluation map as part of the ongoing Wilderness Recommendation Process. The map is available for public review and comment through Feb. 12. This is the second step in a four-step process to identify, evaluate, analyze and possibly recommend lands that may be suitable for inclusion as part of the National Wilderness Preservation System, according to a press release.
The TNF welcomes public comments on the wilderness characteristic rankings given to each area identified in the inventory. The evaluation criteria should be utilized to provide feedback on the draft evaluation map and ranking determinations. Notes on these determinations can be found in the draft evaluation determination rationale.
Comments can be submitted in the following ways:
- By using the Wilderness Story Map
- By using the Draft Evaluation Comment Form
For questions on how to submit a comment, go to contact us.
The Tonto National Forest is committed to collaborating with the public at various stages throughout the plan revision process. Visit www.tontoplan.org to learn more about how to get involved in the forest plan revision or visit the forest at an upcoming event.