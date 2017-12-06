Superstition Mountain Rotary Club charity golf tournament Jan. 13

The Jan. 18 charity golf tournament hosted by the Superstition Mountain Rotary Club will be at Dinosaur Mountain Course at Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road.
It is not an average four-person scramble; two-person teams will be playing a format of a nine holes better ball and nine holes alternate shot, according to a press release.
Entry to play is $130 per individual and $260 per team. Each entry includes golf, cart, lunch, prizes and range balls. There will be raffle prizes, silent auction items and a 50/50 golf ball drop (with a cash prize of up to $2,000) all benefiting charities. People don’t need to play golf to participate in the Golf Ball Drop (contact Len LaFlesch 650-400-7700 for tickets).
Proceeds of the golf tournament benefit the Apache Junction Food Bank, Superstition Mountain Boys and Girls Club, Project Help, Empowerment System’s annual turkey drive, Community Alliance Against Family Abuse and scholarships for Apache Junction High School graduating seniors. Rotary also supports the efforts to eliminate polio worldwide.
To register online for the golf tournament go to http://golf.michaelmunion.com/.
For any questions or help with registration contact Len LaFlesch at lenlaflesch@gmail.com or 650-400-7700; or Nick Armstrong at nick@gcgr.com or 480-671-5566.
For sponsorship and advertising opportunities, contact Ed Shockley, Superstition Mountain Rotary Club president, at 602-616-0145.