Spring training baseball games in Phoenix metro area

Cactus League baseball games can be seen at 10 stadiums in the Phoenix metro area, including two in Mesa (Sloan Park, 2330 W. Rio Salado Parkway, with the Chicago Cubs; and Hohokam Stadium, 1235 N Center St., with the Oakland A’s.)
Ticket prices and times are at http://www.cactusleague.com.
Sloan Park facility facts, according to the website, include:
- Most unique concessions item: North Side fans can vouch for the world-famous Chicago Dog.
- Best known ballpark amenity: The SRP Citrus Grove food truck is a staple at Sloan Park.
- Most distinguishable stadium feature: Can’t make it to the Windy City for a picture in front of the Wrigley Field marquee? No problem. Sloan Park has a replica of the legendary marquee perfect for photo opportunities.
- Best ballpark game tradition: Fans love singing “Go Cubs Go” after every Cubs win at Sloan Park.
- Most interesting stadium tidbit: Sloan Park’s reputation as “Wrigleyville West” is truly deserved. There are many features reminiscent of Wrigley Field throughout the stadium.
Hohokam Stadium facility facts, according to the website, include:
- Most unique concessions item: Ike’s Love & Sandwiches are a true taste of the Bay. With an Ike’s location inside serving sandwiches fresh out of the oven on signature Dutch Crunch bread, you can be sure of getting a little piece of the East Bay for lunch.
- Best known ballpark amenity: Get a glimpse of the batter’s eye. Hohokam takes you inside the cage with a live HD view during batting practice. The A’s take batting practice in the stadium whereas most teams in the Cactus League only hit on the practice fields. Get to the ballpark early, catch a home run and grab some autographs.
- Most distinguishable stadium feature: Shade, shade and more shade. Over half of the seating bowl is shaded for the entirety of the game. Down the lines it also has covered patios for picnics for everyone to enjoy and still catch every pitch of the game. Watch the Cactus League in comfort and convenience.
- Best ballpark game tradition: Don’t miss the speed-pitch daily competition presented by Baseballism. Compete in a number of age categories to show off your arm at the game. Winners will be announced and shown on the scoreboard and will receive Baseballism custom swag only available to those who have the best arm.
- Most interesting stadium tidbit: The A’s opened the original Hohokam in 1977 and played there for only two springs. Almost 40 years later, the A’s returned to Mesa to open the current rendition of Hohokam Stadium.