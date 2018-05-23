Sixth annual John Morris Classic May 26-27 at Arizona Speedway

The sixth annual John Morris Classic featuring Late Models, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods, Pure Stocks and Robert Horne Ford Bombers is May 26-27 at Arizona Speedway. It is at 48700 N. Ironwood Drive south of Apache Junction, within ET Motopark, 5 miles south of U.S. Highway 60.

“SWDRA Late Models headline along with IMCA Modifieds in their first trip to the speedway in 2018,” according to a release.

“The popular division shows John Cornell leading the field to date followed by Craig Parker, Bruce Duckett, Jerry Fincher and James Laing.”

The Southwest’s best modified stars will battle for a $1,000 payday and $80 guaranteed to start the main both nights.

All Arizona Speedway track championship chases are underway for 2018 but the local series will be joined by an outside contingent this weekend while teams from across the entire region make the trek to Arizona Speedway.

IMCA Sport Mods will also look for the largest payday of the 2018 season with $500 going to the winner each night in the heated division. Teams from across the region will be on hand for this growing event, according to the release.

Pure stocks and Robert Horne Ford Bombers will also see elevated purses for the entire weekend event with the Pure stock main paying $350 to the winner and the Bomber main paying $150 to win.

Lady Stocks will race Sunday as well.

Racing action begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 26-27. Cost of admission for this special event is $15. Kids 11 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 for adults, $15 for kids 6-11 and free for kids 5 and under. Spectator gates open at 5 p.m. and pit gates open at 4 p.m.

For more information go to www.Facebook.com/ArizonaSpeedway or www.arizonaspeedway.net or call 480-926-6688.

