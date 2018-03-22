School board March 27 to vote on football team traveling to California

A trip in August with 40 Apache Junction High School football players and 15 coaches for a game northwest of Los Angeles is to be considered at the Tuesday, March 27, meeting of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the AJUSD board room at 1575 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction.
All expenses – an estimated $5,500 – are to be paid by the Apache Junction football program, according to a memo to the board from AJHS Head Football Coach Vance Miller.
Costs include $3,500 for a rented charter bus with driver, $1,500 for a hotel and $500 for food, he said.
“During our 2018-19 football schedule block, we would like to play Royal High School in Simi Valley, California, during our zero week. The game in 2018 would be played at Royal High School on Saturday, Aug. 18. The following year (2019) Royal High School will travel here to Apache Junction High School. Royal HS is located at 1402 Royal Ave., Simi Valley, CA, 93065,” he wrote.
The football program would rent rooms at a hotel near the Royal High School campus for the night of Friday, Aug. 17. The game would be held on Saturday, Aug. 18, to accommodate travel and allow families to attend, he said.
“There will be one partial day of school missed for this trip, Friday, Aug. 17. Athletes will be dismissed from class at 9:45,” he said.
“Travel would commence on Friday, Aug. 17, from AJHS at approximately 10 a.m. with an estimated arrival time and hotel check-in of 5 p.m. We would provide dinner Friday night and breakfast Saturday morning. We will check out of the hotel prior to game time. After the game we will use the facilities at Royal HS to eat dinner and shower before returning to AJHS. We would arrive at AJHS late Saturday night/early Sunday morning,” Coach Miller said.
