Running/walking series benefits high school athletics; Apache Junction boys basketball Jan. 13

Join Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department and Apache Junction High School Athletics for a pilot program – a fun, running/walking series at the new downtown event space, Flatiron Park, 100 N. Idaho Road.  Each event will give walkers and runners a choice of distances from 2 miles to 4 miles in length.  All events benefit a local AJHS athletic sports team and the profits go directly to the team for uniforms, clinics, equipment, camp expenses.  Participants will receive a medal at the finish line.

The Prospector Boys Basketball team will be the first to benefit in this new series at the Saturday, Jan. 13, event.  Check-in is at 8 a.m. and the event starts at 9 a.m. Team members and parents will be on-site volunteering and will be drumming up registrants.  It is $20 to enter and the proceeds directly benefit the team.

So that families and friends can enjoy themselves before and after their run/walk, there will be food carts, games and raffles (including the chance to be entered to win a new TV).  Visit the registration page at www.ajcity.net/irun4aj or come into the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, and register this week.

Peralta Urgent Care,  6740 S. Kings Ranch Road Suite No. 102 in Gold Canyon, 480-616-2500, is the copper-level sponsor for the event.

For more information on this program or other programs and services, call the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.

Future events are:

  • Sunday, March 25 – Girls Volleyball
  • Saturday, April 14 – Girls Soccer
  • Saturday, May 5 – Boys Football

