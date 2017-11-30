Runners, volunteers sought for Feb. 18 Lost Dutchman Marathon from Gold Canyon to Apache Junction

Nov 30th, 2017 · by , · Comments:

Signature marathon campfire start. (Photo courtesy of Lost Dutchman Marathon)

The Lost Dutchman Marathon, Arizona’s longest running destination-marathon, is Sunday, Feb. 18.

Not only do people travel from all over the U.S. to run in this race. . . but from all over the world.

If you have not participated in one of the five races they put on, you are truly missing out.

Lost Dutchman Marathon offers a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 8K and 2-mile fun run. Visit lostdutchmanmarathon.org to register before a price increase on Dec 31 and take advantage of the discount code SAVE10 to save.

The marathon is also actively seeking sponsors and/or companies who are looking for an event to participate in with their employees that promotes health and wellness, surrounded by the beauty of the Superstition Mountains. For more information, e-mail mo@lostdutchmanmarathon.org.

A two-day expo is also planned. (Photo courtesy of Lost Dutchman Marathon)

This year they will also be hosting a two-day expo at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, and any business interested in being a vendor should contact Jamie at jsullivan@ajcity.net. Vendors that register by Dec 1 will receive $25 off their booth fee.

You don’t have to be a runner to enjoy the Lost Dutchman Marathon.  Everyone is welcome to help, as volunteers are the heart and soul of LDM. World-class volunteers attract world-class runners and you’re just the volunteer we are looking for.  Sign up today to be a part of the excitement by visiting our website at www.lostdutchmanmarathon.org or e-mailing kristiefalb@gmail.com.  Currently our biggest needs are help with registration/packet pick up Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 15-17 as well as help with various activities on race day morning Sunday, Feb. 18.

Editor’s note: Melissa Hopkins is a volunteer with the Lost Dutchman Marathon.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie