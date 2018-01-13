Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon will close or restrict some freeway ramps Jan. 14

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon in the Phoenix area on Sunday, Jan. 14, will require closures or restrictions for some Interstate 10 or Loop 202 exit ramps, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Hours for the restrictions are subject to change. The following restrictions are scheduled for this Sunday’s event:
- The westbound I-10 off-ramp at Seventh Avenue (near downtown Phoenix) will be closed from 5:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- The eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Seventh Avenue will be restricted, with no access to northbound Seventh Avenue, from 5:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- The east- and westbound Loop 202 off-ramps at Scottsdale/Rural Road will be restricted from 5:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Southbound turns from the off-ramps will be limited to event traffic only, with southbound Rural Road closed at Rio Salado Parkway. Non-event traffic exiting at Scottsdale Road will be required to travel north.
- The eastbound Loop 202 off-ramp at McClintock Drive will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Drivers should consider exiting at other nearby ramps and use detour routes while the marathon restrictions are in place.
The marathon website is http://www.runrocknroll.com/arizona/.