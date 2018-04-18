Republic Services Superstition Open Golf Tournament May 12

The Republic Services Superstition Open Golf Tournament presented by the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce is May 12 at the Superstition Springs Golf Club, 6542 E. Baseline Road in east Mesa.

Robinson Golf Car Supply will be donating a new golf cart and Robert Horne Ford will be donating a new Mustang to the winner of the hole-in-one challenges, according to a release.

Registration begins at 6:45 a.m. with swag bags and breakfast for each player. The tournament kicks off at 7:30 a.m. with challenge holes spread throughout the course.

All players will receive lunch during the awards ceremony with specialty prizes issued to the winners of the challenges and the first-, second- and third-place teams.

The increased participation and support of the golf tournament has helped the chamber provide approximately $25,000 in scholarships in recent years and help dozens of local graduates, according to the release.

Contact the Apache Junction chamber at 480-982-3141 or e-mail events@ajchamber.com to sponsor, donate, and /or assure a team’s place in the tournament.

