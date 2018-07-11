Pool hours changing at Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center

With the new Apache Junction Unified School District schedule and classes starting July 24, there will be changes to the open-swim hours at the Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center.

While students are in school, the pool at the aquatic center, 1091 W. Southern Ave., has modified hours and will be open 3-6 p.m. July 24-27 and July 30-Aug. 3.

Open swim will be free of charge on these days only. The fifth session of swim lessons will not be affected by these changes, according to a release.

Starting Aug. 4, the pool be open on weekends through Aug. 19. Weekend open swim hours will be noon-6 p.m. and regular daily fees apply.

A movie night at the pool will close out the summer. At 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, enjoy a swim in the pool with the family then relax on your beach blanket or lawn chair for Dr. Seuss’s “The Lorax” at 7:30 p.m. Fee is $2 per person at the door. Bring money for the Kona-Ice Truck for a snow cone or ice cream treat during the movie, according to the release.

More information on all aquatic and parks and recreation programs can be found in the summer Citizen brochure at ajcity.net/parks or pick one up at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center,1035 N. Idaho Road.

For more details on these programs, e-mail Jill Ruot at jruot@ajcity.net or call 480-474-5240. For other program and service information, call the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit ajcity.net/parks.

