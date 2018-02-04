Mesa and Chicago Cubs host Pitch, Hit & Run and Jr. Home Run Derby at Sloan Park Feb. 20

The city of Mesa Youth Sports and the Chicago Cubs will be hosting Pitch, Hit & Run and the Jr. Home Run Derby Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Sloan Park, 2330 W. Rio Salado Parkway. The event is free and open to boys and girls ages 7 to 14. Chicago Cubs players will be at the event.
Visit www.pitchhitrun.com and www.JrHRD.com for rules and to pre-register. Check-in on Feb. 20 is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the event starting at 6 p.m. All overall winners will receive two free tickets to the Cubs vs. Reds game at Sloan Park Saturday, March 3. During pre-game, all winners and their parent/guardian will get to be on the field where their names will be announced.
Pitch, Hit & Run, presented by Scotts, is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball (MLB). Participants can advance through four levels of competition. The Junior Home Run Derby includes three levels of competition. The top performers nationally from both events will advance to the National Finals During MLB All-Star Week in July.
The City of Mesa; Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities and the Chicago Cubs are hosting Pitch, Hit & Run and the Jr. Home Run Derby.