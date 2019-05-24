Pinal County, BLM seek public input on Peralta Regional Park in Gold Canyon

What recreational activities should be featured at the regional park proposed in Gold Canyon? (Courtesy of BLM)

Pinal County and the Bureau of Land Management’s Lower Sonoran Field Office invites public input on a proposed Recreation and Public Purposes Act lease of a 498-acre parcel of public land in Gold Canyon for recreation development by Pinal County.

An open house-style meeting will be held 6-8 p.m. June 4 at the Superstition Mountain Campus of Central Arizona College, Community Room (B-126), 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

The concept for Peralta Regional Park. (Pinal County graphic)

Under the proposal, Pinal County’s open space and trails department would develop a variety of recreation facilities at the site, including picnic tables and shelters, equestrian and hiking trails, restrooms, car- and walk-in campsites and educational kiosks, according to to a release.

The R&PP Act allows for state and local governments and nonprofit organizations to apply for the leasing of public lands for the construction and maintenance of facilities such as schools, fire stations and parks.

“This R&PP lease is an example of how partners can come together along with the community to formulate ideas that may enhance the landscape,” BLM Phoenix District Manager Leon Thomas said in the release.

In order to process the lease request, the BLM has prepared an environmental assessment. It provides analysis of the direct, indirect and cumulative effects of the R&PP lease, the release states.

