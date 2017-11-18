Photo: Fall ball continues in Valley
(Photo by Arianna Grainey, Independent newspapers)
David Bote, a prospect for the Chicago Cubs, spins in the air Oct. 24 at Sloan Park in Mesa as he throws the ball to first base to get a double play after getting Billy McKinney of the New York Yankees out.
The fall ball championship game is 1:08 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at Scottsdale Stadium. For more information, go to http://mlb.mlb.com/mlb/events/winterleagues/schedule/tentative.jsp.
