Patrick Peterson Celebrity Golf Tournament held at Superstition Mountain Golf Club

On Saturday, May 12, golfers enjoyed the beautiful weather combined with the incredible views as they raised money for “Patrick Peterson’s Foundation for Success” at the Superstition Mountain Golf Club in Gold Canyon. No. 21 Patrick Peterson, one of the NFL’s highest-profile stars, has used his status to give back to the community through his foundation and various charitable contributions. In 2012, he founded the Patrick Peterson Foundation for Success, which aims to provide low-income and inner-city youth with opportunities and resources to reach their full potential. Patrick’s Corner is a program that provides at-risk students access to books and a fun reading environment through placing libraries in Title I schools and inner-city community centers. During their round of golf, players could stop and enjoy barbecue from Pork on a Fork or burgers from Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers. They could also throw back a shot from Tito’s Handmade Vodka or satisfy a sweet tooth at The Nitro Live ice creamery. PXG invited players over to test and swing equipment and maybe talk a little shop. Golfers had not one but two chances to try for a hole-in-one with the possibility of winning a Garia Luxury Golf Cart on No. 4. The 17th gave players a chance to win a Black Label Lincoln Navigator presented by Sanderson Lincoln. Editor’s note: Stacy Osegueda is a resident of Gold Canyon.