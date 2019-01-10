Paris Carlyon selected 2019 Lost Dutchman Days rodeo queen

Paris Carlyon, 17, of Gilbert was selected as the 2019 Lost Dutchman Days rodeo queen Jan. 5 during a day-long pageant competition that included horsemanship events at the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds, 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd.

Contestants for queen, senior teen queen and junior teen queen also were judged on public speaking and interviews at Elks Lodge No. 2349, 2455 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

The winner of the queen title receives a $1,000 scholarship that is renewable annually up to four years for a total of $4,000 to the accredited college, university or trade school of her choice. The award will be made available for tuition or books associated with the enrollment, according to the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Royalty pageant application packet.

Marissa Mansingh, 16, of Queen Creek, a student at Casteel High School in Queen Creek, was chosen as the 2019 senior teen queen; and Jaelee Mernaugh, 12, of Gilbert, a student at Gateway Elementary School in Gilbert, was chosen as the 2019 junior teen queen.

Each titleholder is required to attend meetings, fundraisers and other rodeo events that are mandatory as Lost Dutchman Days rodeo royalty, according to the packet. It is the duty of each queen to promote Lost Dutchman Days throughout Arizona by attending Lost Dutchman Days-sanctioned events as well as visiting rodeos and pageants in other cities. She is responsible for carrying the title proudly and fulfilling duties assigned by the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Royalty Committee to the best of her ability, according to the packet.

The Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Association-sanctioned Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo is Feb. 22-24. In addition, all team roping will be run starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the rodeo grounds. Additional Lost Dutchman Days events include a charity golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 2; the Lost Dutchman Days Annual Bratwurst and Budweiser Party Thursday, Feb. 21; and a rodeo dance Friday. Feb. 22.

For a schedule of events and ticket information, visit lostdutchmandays.org.

2019 rodeo queen

Ms. Carlyon was the 2018 P&M queen. P&M’s arena is at 11404 E. Brown Road, just west of Apache Junction.

“I met amazing people during my rodeo court last year, so I wanted to experience it again with new people. I saw amazing people during that time and it just made me want to come back even more and meet even more people,” she said.

“My whole family has been doing it since I was younger — my grandparents, my great-grandparents — so it has been running through my family for a really long time,” Ms. Carlyon said of the sport of rodeo.

“And, I do want to keep it going for my family and this is one part where I can get deeper into rodeo and learn deeper parts about it and be more educated,” she said.

Ms. Carlyon attends classes at East Valley Institute of Technology with the goal to become a veterinary assistant.

“I’m actually getting my vet-assisting job right now and then from there I’m actually going to vet tech and from there I am going to work on exotics. Like tigers and whatnot — not snakes. I love large animals, but I’ve been more attracted to those more-exotic type and like what people think would be scary and I want to be able to be up-close with them,” she said.

She most enjoys bronc riding at rodeos.

“Definitely the bronc riding, because I love wild mustangs and I definitely understand how they work and how they’re bucking and whatnot so it’s entertaining, but I also understand like where they’re going with it,” she said.

2019 senior teen queen

Ms. Mansingh, 2019 senior teen queen, has had a longstanding dream of being in the rodeo royalty.

“To fulfill a childhood dream of mine of being a rodeo queen,” she said when asked why she competed.

She most enjoys the rodeo sport of barrel racing.

“Barrel racing, because I’ve grown up with it,” she said.

Also competing for senior teen queen, but not winning, were 2018 Senior Teen Queen Monti Mongold, 14, of Apache Junction, attending Primavera’s online school; Bethany Murphree, 14, of Chandler, a student at Basha High School; McKenzie Adams, 17, of San Tan Valley, a student at Apache Junction High School; and Anna Butler, 17, of Queen Creek, a student at Queen Creek High School.

Ms. Mongold’s favorite rodeo competition is barrel racing.

“It’s a lot more fast. There are certain things about my horse and me that click and it’s just a fast event that I like. And timed events are pretty cool,” she said.

Ms. Murphree has been interested in competing in rodeos in part because a family member was involved, she said.

“I decided to try out for the senior teen queen as just an experience, like get out in the rodeo world and get my horse a lot more experienced. My grandma used to do it and I’ve just been called to do it ever since,” she said.

Her favorite rodeo competition is breakaway roping.

“You can get the girls in there too and it just shows that they can also rope and do all of the fun stuff,” Ms. Murphree said.

Ms. Adams was the American-flag carrier for P&M Arena and decided to compete for Lost Dutchman Days senior teen queen.

“Just because I wanted to keep being part of the rodeo scene and it was really fun to travel to the different rodeos. I wanted to keep doing that. This is kind of the next step up,” she said.

Her favorite rodeo competitions are bull riding and barrel racing.

“I’ve been barrel racing since I was probably 10 so it’s one of my favorites,” Ms. Adams said.

Ms. Butler was the 2018 Roots N’ Boots senior teen queen and wanted to try the Lost Dutchman Days royalty court.

“I’ve always loved rodeo and representing a rodeo. I love getting to know different people and I wanted to be a role model for the younger generation,” she said.

Bull riding is her favorite rodeo sport.

“Definitely bull riding. I like the adrenaline rush. It’s amazing. It’s always fun seeing them compete,” Ms. Butler said.

2019 junior teen queen

Ms. Mernaugh was the 2017 Lost Dutchman Days junior teen queen and 2018 Sonoita Rodeo junior miss.

“I love showing kids what rodeo is about and encouraging them to be in rodeo,” she said.

“I love herding cattle and all of the events we do for it,” she said of Lost Dutchman Days.

Her favorite competition is barrel racing.

“Because I like going fast and watching the girls go fast,” Ms. Mernaugh said.

Also competing for junior teen queen, but not winning, was Tru Hall, 13, of San Tan Valley, a student at Casteel High School in Queen Creek.

“I really like the thought of continuing the rodeo life and I love seeing the smiles on the little kids’ faces,” she said when asked why she chose to compete.

She most enjoys competing in the rodeo sport of barrel racing.

“I love making the tight turns at the high speed,” she said.

Outgoing royalty

Traveling is Ashley Isaac’s favorite memory of being the 2018 Lost Dutchman Days queen, she said. She also was the queen in 2017.

Ms. Issac, 23, of Gilbert, works at GM Financial.

“I really enjoyed getting to travel around with, not only my director, but my senior teen queen. And then the ‘50 Horse Challenge’ was really exciting for me too to do that and also take home the win for that and be able to donate the money here in Arizona,” she said.

As part of the 50 Pink Horse Breast Cancer Challenge, on Oct. 21 she rode as many horses as she could at the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds. On Oct. 28 Ms. Isaac rode her 50th horse.

She may compete in the future for a statewide rodeo title.

“I am going to take a break for a little bit, but I am thinking about running for Miss Rodeo Arizona. So we’re going to see how things kind of play out in the next couple months and then kind of make some plans from there. But definitely not done with rodeoing,” Ms. Issac said.

Ms. Mongold, the 2018 senior teen queen, said she most enjoyed meeting people.

“Meeting new people and having a lot more responsibilities, you known, than just a regular daily” life, she said.

Queens ‘in waiting’

Over the next month, the new queens will remain “in waiting” until the 2018 Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo royalty step down at the crowning ceremony, according to the application packet. The ceremony will take place during the 2019 Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Sunday performance pre-show on Feb. 24, according to the packet. At that time, they will be presented, perform the presentation runs, push cattle and run sponsor and winners’ laps, according to the packet.

To select the queens, three judges used scores from a variety of categories and from a private interview. Judging criteria included horsemanship skills and etiquette. This year’s judges were Lisa Webb, Wanette Wilson and Taryn Cantrell.

Queen contestants must be 18-26 years old as of the first day of competition. Senior teen queen contestants must be 14-17, while junior teen queen contestants must be 10-13. Contestants must be a resident of Arizona as of Jan. 1 of the year of competition. The Lost Dutchman Days title holders must remain living within Arizona during their reign. Contestants must not be married, never have been married and cannot become married during their reign.

For information on the rodeo royalty, contact Heidi Erickson, Lost Dutchman Days royalty director, at misslostduchmandays@yahoo.com.

For more information about the 55th Annual Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo, including rodeo royalty and ticket sales, visit the event website.

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com