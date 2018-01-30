P&M Trail Riders have two arenas adjacent to Apache Junction

P&M Trail Riders (a not-for-profit organization) has been in the east Valley for more than 50 years, just not at this current location. If you are looking for a great place to ride your horse, you’ve found it. We have two full-sized arenas for member use and public rentals. We are conveniently located on the northwest corner of Brown Road and Meridian Drive adjacent to the city of Apache Junction and connect to miles of trails.
The arena is run by volunteers with a common passion to provide an arena that promotes a family fun environment with events where all members of the family can find something they like to do. Our gymkhana starts with a lead line, then age groups and open groups for everyone’s riding level from walk/trot and novice to open. We have monthly progressive barrels and poles, weekly roping and sorting and monthly trail classes.
Our volunteers put on events they feel the most passion about – roping, trail class, barrels. We even have an entry-level royalty court for the young ladies.
We have two arenas to rent for your events – the Cattle Arena with chutes/pens and a super barrel; and the Gymkhana Arena, with warm-up areas and a round pen. There are also enclosed air-conditioned and heated announcing and sign-up offices, cook shack, modern clean restrooms, plenty of parking space, a tractor available and affordable rates.
Besides our weekly and monthly events, we have our big annual fall event – Rope ‘Em Turn ‘Em Tie ‘Em – event where contestants compete for a saddle, buckles and prize money. The royalty court puts on its chili cook-off contest and fundraiser ride. Our October gymkhana includes a costume contest for all ages and pumpkins for all the kids.
This arena has a picture-perfect back-drop – the beautiful Superstition Mountains.
Our goal is to inspire others and continue to uphold the values of the western way of life, by giving back to our community a way of life that we value so much.
We have monthly open board meetings the first Monday of each month except holidays.
For more information about events at P&M Arena, visit the arena website http://www.pmarena.com or call Karen Martin at 480-980-5865.
Editor’s note: Teresa Myers is a P&M Trail Riders board member and royalty court director.