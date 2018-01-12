Online applications for 2018 pronghorn, elk hunts being accepted

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting online applications for 2018 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for pronghorn antelope and elk, according to a press release.
To apply online, visit https://draw.azgfd.gov and scroll down to “Apply for a Draw.” For an overview of the online application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 10 of the “2018 Pronghorn Antelope and Elk Hunt Draw Information” booklet. Printed booklets also are available at all Game and Fish offices and license dealers statewide.
Applicants should note separate deadlines for paper and online applications:
- Online applications must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Feb. 13.
- In an effort to provide better customer service by announcing draw results sooner, all paper applications must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Jan. 30. Postmarks do not count.
Paper applications can be mailed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Drawing Section, P.O. Box 74020, Phoenix, AZ 85087-1052, or dropped off at any regional office statewide.
The department encourages all applicants to sign up for a free AZGFD portal account and apply online. The portal allows customers to create a secure account where they can manage and view their draw applications, license history, bonus points, gain access to their “I Support Wildlife” membership and more in the “My AZGFD Dashboard” section. A portal account also provides convenient access to the online license purchase and draw application systems. Draw results will be posted to portal accounts.
It’s easy to create an account. Just click on “My Account” in the upper right-hand corner of the www.azgfd.gov home page and then select the “Register” option, filling in the requested information. A portal account is mobile-friendly, so customers can view their information on their smartphones.
AZGFD is dedicated to assisting applicants with the online process. All department offices are equipped with customer computers that can be accessed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customer service representatives can be reached by calling 602-942-3000. As a reminder, customer service representatives will be available to provide assistance only until 8 p.m. Feb. 13. (deadline day).
A valid hunting license (or combination hunting and fishing license) is required to hunt wildlife in Arizona. No one under 14 may hunt big game without having completed a Hunter Education course. While it is not necessary for anyone 10 to 13 to complete a Hunter Education course before applying for a hunt permit-tag, these courses fill quickly. Consider registering now by visiting www.azgfd.gov/huntered or calling 623-236-7239.