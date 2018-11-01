Nov. 10 run benefits Apache Junction High School girls soccer teams

Join Apache Junction Parks and Recreation and Apache Junction High School athletics for a running/walking event Nov. 10.

The run will benefit the AJHS girls soccer teams and gives walkers and runners a choice of distances from approximately 2 miles to 4 miles in length.

“All events benefit a local AJHS athletic sports team and the profits go directly to the team for uniforms, clinics, equipment, camp expenses, etc. Participants will receive a medal at the finish line,” according to a release.

The route will start and end in the parking lot of Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center, 1091 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction.

Check-in begins at 9 a.m. and the run/walk starts at 9:30 a.m. Team members and parents will be on-site volunteering and will be drumming up registrants for the event, according to the release.

The cost is $20 to enter and the proceeds directly benefit the team. Thanks to the support of Lost Dutchman Marathon Inc., all students can participate for $10 each.

Visit the registration page at ajcity.net/irun4aj or sign up the morning of the event. All children must have a parent fill out a registration form in order to participate, according to the release.

For more information on this program or other programs and services, call the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit ajcity.net/parks.

