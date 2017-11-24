New program offered at Apache Junction Multi-generational Center

The city of Apache Junction’s Multi-generational Center will be expanding programs to allow those who have participating Silver&Fit and Optum insurance plans to enjoy membership benefits at the multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.
Currently the city offers SilverSneakers but due to high demand we are now adding Silver&Fit and Optum incentive plans. We are currently accepting Silver&Fit, SilverSneakers. Those with participating Optum plans will begin January 2nd 2018.
The multi-generational center offers many fitness classes and programs as well as an indoor track, strength training equipment and a variety of cardio pieces.
We recommend you check with your insurance provider to determine if you are eligible for any health insurance incentive programs. If you are not eligible for any participating insurance companies, you can still visit the web page for prices at www.ajcity.net/mgc.
For other questions, visit www.ajcity.net/mgc or call 480-474-5242.
Editor’s note: Jamie Sullivan is the recreation superintendent for the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department.