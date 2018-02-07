Returning this year: Mutton bustin’ for children after Sunday Lost Dutchman Days rodeo
Aspiring 4- to 7-year-old rodeo cowboys and cowgirls will get a chance to shine Sunday, Feb. 25, after the main Lost Dutchman Days rodeo event while “mutton bustin’” – riding sheep.
Entry fee is $10. Sign up the day before (Saturday, Feb. 24) at the information booth for the first 30 entrants. Helmets and vests are required and will be provided. Age groups are 4-5 and 6-7.
The rodeo and Main Event Center is at 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd. near Tomahawk Road at the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds.
Go to www.lostdutchmandays.org for more information.
