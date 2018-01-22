March 1 deadline to update credit card information for elk, pronghorn draw

The Arizona Game and Fish Department reminds hunters who apply, or have applied, online for 2018 elk and pronghorn hunt permit-tags that 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Thursday, March 1, is the deadline to update credit card or debit card account information.
The same deadline applies for purchasing PointGuard, which ensures that if a successful applicant is unable to participate in a hunt for any reason, the accumulated bonus points that were expended to draw that hunt permit-tag will be reinstated. The cost is $5 for each species.
In an ongoing effort to improve customer service by announcing all draw results sooner, the deadline was moved forward to March 1 from the original March 15 date that appears in the “2018 Pronghorn Antelope and Elk Hunt Draw Information” printed booklets and online.
Online applicants are encouraged to keep their credit card and debit card account information current. If payment is declined at the time of the draw, the application will not be drawn. The department no longer calls applicants to obtain payment on drawn applications where credit cards or debit cards have failed.
Online applicants who have been issued a new credit card or debit card, a new expiration date, or had a change to their card’s number should visit https://draw.azgfd.gov/. Scroll down the page, select “Update My Payment Information” and follow the prompts. Note: It is important to update payment information for each species for which an online application has been submitted.
Meanwhile, applicants can purchase PointGuard as part of their online application through 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Thursday, March 1, provided they have created a free AZGFD portal account. It’s quick and easy. Visit https://accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register and complete the required fields. Draw results will be posted to portal accounts.
As a reminder, applicants should note separate deadlines for paper and online applications:
Paper applications must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Jan. 30. Postmarks do not count.
Online applications must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Feb. 13.
For more information, call the department at (602) 942-3000.