Lost Dutchman Marathon Feb. 17, two-day expo planned

Lost Dutchman Marathon, Arizona’s longest running destination marathon, is Feb. 17 in and around Gold Canyon and Apache Junction.

“Not only do people travel from all over the U.S. to run in this race, but from all over the world,” Melissa Hopkins, of the Lost Dutchman Marathon, said in a release.

“If you have not participated in one of the five races they put on, you are truly missing out. Lost Dutchman Marathon offers a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 8K and 2-mile fun run.”

Go to lostdutchmanmarathon.org to register and take advantage of the discount code SAVE15 to save on the cost, according to the release.

The marathon is also seeking sponsors and/or companies that are looking for an event that promotes health and wellness surrounded by the beauty of the Superstition Mountains to participate in with their employees. For more information, email mo@lostdutchmanmarathon.org.

The two-day expo is Feb. 15-16 at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center. Any business interested in being a vendor should contact Jamie at jsullivan@ajcity.net.

“You don’t have to be a runner to enjoy the Lost Dutchman Marathon being held on Sunday, Feb. 17. Everyone is welcome to help – as volunteers are the heart and soul of LDM,” Ms. Hopkins said.

“World-class volunteers attract world-class runners and you’re just the volunteer we are looking for,” she said.

Sign up at lostdutchmanmarathon.org or by emailing kristiefalb@gmail.com.

LDM’s biggest needs are help with registration/packet pick up Feb. 14-16 as well as help with various activities on race day morning, Sunday, Feb. 17, according to the release.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.