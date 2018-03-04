Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo pays out more than $20,000

Winners of the Feb. 23-25 Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo in Apache Junction shared a combined payout of more than $20,400, according to official results from the Grand Canyon Professional Rodeo Association.
The following winners are listed by event, place, name, time/score and prize amount. Each payoff was based on the payoff schedule per event; if all places were not filled, the payoff was to remain and monies for the places not filled were to be considered a ground split between placing contestants, according to the rodeo association’s website, www.gcpra.net.
Bareback – Friday
•First/second place, Noah Bayes, 74, $195.
•First/second place, Tyrick Wilson, 74, $195.
Bareback – Saturday
•First place, Danny Primrose (P), 73, $266.
•Second place, Tyrick Wilson, 72, $174.
Bareback – Sunday
•First place, Noah Bayes, 79, $266.
•Second place, Tyrick Wilson, 70, $213.
Steer wrestling
•First place, Denver Roy (P), 4.4, $458.
•Second place, Newt Novich (P), 4.5, $381.
•Third place, Denver Roy (P), 4.7, $305.
•Fourth place, Derek Worthen, 5.2, $229.
Tie-down roping
•First/second place, Malachi Pablo (P), 8.3, $560.
•First/second place, Quay Howard (P), 8.3, $560.
•Third/fourth place, Tyler Montano, 8.9, $349.
•Third/fourth place, Tristan Mahoney, 8.9, $349.
•Fifth place, Preston Pederson, 9.1, $190.
•Sixth place, Cole Robinson, 9.4, $106.
Incentive tie-down roping
•First place, Colton Guin, 10.5, $389.
•Second place, Zane Hirsch, 11.7, $324.
•Third place, JR Slaughter, 12.8, $259.
•Fourth place, Trent Tridwell, 13.8, $194.
•Fifth place, Willard Moody, 16.5, $130.
Breakaway roping
•First place, Katie Jolly, 3.1, $534.
•Second/third place, Kaylee Billingsley, 3.5, $396.
•Second/third place, Kayse Mahoney, 3.5, $396.
•Fourth place, Rayna Billingsley, 4.4, $258.
•Fifth place,Carly Billington, 4.5, $166.
•Sixth place,Molly Hamilton, 5.5, $92.
Saddle bronc – Friday
•First/second place, Jake Salcito, 77, $263.
•First/second place, Cooper DeWitt, 77, $263.
Saddle Bronc – Saturday
•First place, Jake Salcito, 81, $268.
•Second place, Cory LeFebre, 76, $192.
Saddle Bronc – Sunday
•First place, Cory LeFebre, 77, $335.
No. 12 team roping header
•First place, Levi Gallego, 6.5, $395.
•Second place, Ty Thomas, 6.6, $297.
•Third place, Trent Dickson, 12, $198.
•Fourth place, Bob Pimentel, 14.4, $99.
No. 12 team roping heeler
•First place, Devon Burris, 6.5, $395.
•Second place, Barrett Littell, 6.6, $297.
•Third place, Truman Dickson, 12, $198.
•Fourth place, Matt Morford, 14.4, $99.
Team roping header
•First place, Brady Payne, 5.3, $625.
•Second place, Travis Whitlow, 5.5, $468.
•Third place, Travis Whitlow, 5.6, $312.
•Fourth place, Jaguar Terrell, 5.8, $156.
Team roping heeler
•First place, TJ Brown, 5.3, $625.
•Second place, Tyler Whitlow, 5.5, $468.
•Third place, Tyler Getzwiller, 5.6, $312.
•Fourth place, Quaid Patzkee, 5.8, $156.
Barrel racing
•First place, Dollie Lautaret, 17.70, $880.
•Second place, Rebecca Kenner, 17.83, $765.
•Third place, Lisa Lutjen, 17.90, $650.
•Fourth place, Jackie Crane, 17.93, $535.
•Fifth place, Kylee Schwartz, 17.94, $421.
•Sixth/seventh place, Sheila Akins, 18.00, $249.
•Sixth/seventh place, Brianne Hansen, 18.00, $249.
•Eighth place, Jolee Jordan, 18.04, $77.
Incentive barrel racing
•First place, Michelle Lemley, 18.40, $542.
•Second place, Kristin Brashears, 18.41, $448.
•Third place, Stacey Padilla, 18.43, $355.
•Fourth place, Courtney Moore (P), 18.44, $261.
•Fifth place, Doskie Edwards, 18.45, $168.
•Sixth place, Allie LaSalle, 18.47, $93.
Bull riding
•First/second place, Willie Dynes, 76, $491.
•First/second place, Cody McCarroll (P), 76, $491.
•Third place, Buddy McFarland, 69, $352.
•Fourth place (ground split), Willie Dynes, $172.