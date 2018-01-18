15 from Apache Junction, 6 from Gold Canyon in Arizona Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon events

Jan 18th, 2018 · by · Comments:

2018 Synchrony Financial Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona medals.

A total of 15 people from Apache Junction and six from Gold Canyon participated in the Friday, Jan. 12-Sunday, Jan. 14, Synchrony Financial Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K, according to http://www.runrocknroll.com/arizona/.
They were (by overall place, bib number, name and community, time, event):
  • 149, 51048, Cecilia Castaneda of Apache Junction, 3:32:58, marathon
  • 524, 51049, Lazaro Castaneda of Apache Junction, 4:09:26, marathon
  • 1752, 57013, Reynaldo Bacon of Apache Junction, 6:44:42, marathon
  • 518, 1216 Marc Jette of Apache Junction, 1:42:53, half marathon
  • 927, 52370, Mark Xerxis of Apache Junction, 1:49:40, half marathon
  • 1332, 5623, Rudy Garcia of Gold Canyon, 1:54:25, half marathon
  • 1772, 2730, Mitch McCollough of Gold Canyon, 1:58:34, half marathon
  • 2714, 3147, Andrew Gibson of Apache Junction, 2:07:48, half marathon
  • 2726, 4212, Maria Ochoa of Apache Junction, 2:07:56, half marathon
  • 3598, 6274, David McEldowney of Gold Canyon, 2:16:42, half marathon
  • 6199, 15307, Jackman Kim of Apache Junction, 2:47:22, half marathon
  • 6654, 14060, Pete Pittman of Gold Canyon, 2:55:51, half marathon
  • 7523, 16270, Penne Rader of Gold Canyon, 3:16:20, half marathon
  • 7810, 10321, Ann Pierce of Apache Junction, 3:25:00, half marathon
  • 8087, 18135, JoAnn Hall of Apache Junction, 3:35:36, half marathon
  • 762, 7527, Lindi Holcomb of Apache Junction, 1:03:57, 10K
  • 1126, 12339, Ashley Fisher of Apache Junction, 1:10:11, 10K
  • 2350, 20290, Kurt Decke of Apache Junction, 1:38:25, 10K
  • 814, 33558, Cheryl Mangahas of Apache Junction, 0:32:34, 5K
  • 2008, 34080, Sue Clem of Gold Canyon, 0:50:13, 5K
  • 2213, 33356, Ann Pierce of Apache Junction, 0:54:05, 5K

[Related link: https://apachejunctionindependent.com/sports/rock-n-roll-marathon-will-close-or-restrict-some-freeway-ramps-jan-14/]

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie