15 from Apache Junction, 6 from Gold Canyon in Arizona Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon events

A total of 15 people from Apache Junction and six from Gold Canyon participated in the Friday, Jan. 12-Sunday, Jan. 14, Synchrony Financial Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K, according to http://www.runrocknroll.com/arizona/.
They were (by overall place, bib number, name and community, time, event):
- 149, 51048, Cecilia Castaneda of Apache Junction, 3:32:58, marathon
- 524, 51049, Lazaro Castaneda of Apache Junction, 4:09:26, marathon
- 1752, 57013, Reynaldo Bacon of Apache Junction, 6:44:42, marathon
- 518, 1216 Marc Jette of Apache Junction, 1:42:53, half marathon
- 927, 52370, Mark Xerxis of Apache Junction, 1:49:40, half marathon
- 1332, 5623, Rudy Garcia of Gold Canyon, 1:54:25, half marathon
- 1772, 2730, Mitch McCollough of Gold Canyon, 1:58:34, half marathon
- 2714, 3147, Andrew Gibson of Apache Junction, 2:07:48, half marathon
- 2726, 4212, Maria Ochoa of Apache Junction, 2:07:56, half marathon
- 3598, 6274, David McEldowney of Gold Canyon, 2:16:42, half marathon
- 6199, 15307, Jackman Kim of Apache Junction, 2:47:22, half marathon
- 6654, 14060, Pete Pittman of Gold Canyon, 2:55:51, half marathon
- 7523, 16270, Penne Rader of Gold Canyon, 3:16:20, half marathon
- 7810, 10321, Ann Pierce of Apache Junction, 3:25:00, half marathon
- 8087, 18135, JoAnn Hall of Apache Junction, 3:35:36, half marathon
- 762, 7527, Lindi Holcomb of Apache Junction, 1:03:57, 10K
- 1126, 12339, Ashley Fisher of Apache Junction, 1:10:11, 10K
- 2350, 20290, Kurt Decke of Apache Junction, 1:38:25, 10K
- 814, 33558, Cheryl Mangahas of Apache Junction, 0:32:34, 5K
- 2008, 34080, Sue Clem of Gold Canyon, 0:50:13, 5K
- 2213, 33356, Ann Pierce of Apache Junction, 0:54:05, 5K
