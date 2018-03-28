Lifeguard training, karate, other classes in Apache Junction

Recreation classes offered by the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department include the following:
- Junior Guard Training: The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department’s junior lifeguard class for ages 11-15 is designed to teach basic rescue techniques, assist in enforcement of pool rules and regulations during open swim, aquatic facility operations, and help assist in the city’s Learn to Swim programs. Those completing this course will be eligible to apply for a volunteer junior lifeguard position with the city of Apache Junction. Class 8:30 a.m. 3:30 p.m. Saturday April 21 at Superstition Shadows Aquatics Facility, 1091 W. Southern Ave. The fee is $20. Register at www.ajcity.net/onlinereg. For information, call 480-983-2181 or e-mail ajpr@ajcity.net.
- Belly Dance Basics: The course at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, for ages 18 and older will cover belly dance moves for beginners. Participants will explore movement related to Egyptian dance looking at several Middle Eastern countries and Greece as well as American Cabaret styling. This class will include basic hip, arm and shoulder movements as well as beginning travelling moves. Cost is $24 for the class 5:30-6:25 p.m. Thursdays April 5-26. Register at www.ajcity.net/onlinereg. For information, call 480-983-2181 or e-mail ajpr@ajcity.net.
- Belly Dance Technique and Choreography: This course at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, for ages 18 and older will cover belly dancing moves for beginners and intermediate students and those who wish to have a deeper understanding of movement related to Egyptian dance including folklore. The class will include hip, arm and shoulder movements, travelling moves, put together in combinations and sequences. The students will learn choreographies to belly dance music that may lead to future performance opportunities. Cost is $44 for a class 7:30-8:50 p.m. Thursdays April 5-26. Register at www.ajcity.net/onlinereg. For information, call 480-983-2181 or e-mail ajpr@ajcity.net.
- Kenpo Karate Adult: Kenpo is a complete martial arts system that is for self-protection and close-quarters defense. Kenpo is a fun, low-stress learning environment that puts a premium on technical mastery and improvement. Class for ages 13 and older is $40. It will be held at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays April 3-26. Uniforms are available for purchase through the instructor. Register at www.ajcity.net/onlinereg. For information, call 480-983-2181 or e-mail ajpr@ajcity.net.
- Hang Time Fridays: School may be out on Fridays this year but Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department activities are in full swing. At the all-day Hang Time Fridays for youths in kindergarten through sixth grades, participants have a wide range of different activities throughout the day ranging from arts and crafts, sports, fitness, cooking, and more. The program at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, is Fridays except for breaks and holidays. The program costs $45 and is held 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, April 6-27 and May 4-18. Register at www.ajcity.net/onlinereg. For information, call 480-983-2181 or e-mail ajpr@ajcity.net.
- Parent’s Night Out: Parents – looking for a night out? Sign up your child age 5-12 for a fun-filled, themed evening spent at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. The night will be filled with arts and crafts, sports activities, a snack and access to a game room and rock wall. Cost is $4 for members and $8 for non-members. Event is 6-10 p.m. Friday, April 27 with a build-a-fort theme. Register at www.ajcity.net/onlinereg. For information, call 480-983-2181 or e-mail ajpr@ajcity.net.
- Karate-Kenpo Kids: Kenpo provides physical activity, builds strength, coordination and confidence while providing the groundwork for a healthy lifestyle. Kenpo also builds on life skills and gives the student a greater respect for themselves & others. Classes for ages 8-12 are $40 6-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 3-26 at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. Uniforms are available for purchase through instructor. Register at www.ajcity.net/onlinereg. For information, call 480-983-2181 or e-mail ajpr@ajcity.net.
- Karate-Little Tigers: Classes for ages 6-8 will cover the basics of karate plus how to get away from an attacker, how to fall, roll, jump and more. Cost is $35 for classes 5-5:45 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays April 2-18 in room B-114 at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. Uniforms are available for purchase through instructor. Register at www.ajcity.net/onlinereg. For information, call 480-983-2181 or e-mail ajpr@ajcity.net.
- Pickleball Lessons – Intermediate Level: Once you have the basics of Pickleball and want to learn how to improve your play, this class offered Wednesdays, April 4-25 will help develop skills needed to play at an intermediate level. Class held at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, is limited to eight students. Cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members.
- Challenger British Soccer Camp: Boys and Girls ages 3-16 can take the Challenger British Soccer Camp Monday-Friday, June 4-8, at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. Sign up before April 20 online at www.challengersports.com and receive a free replica jersey ($30 value). Registration is also available for cash or check at the at the parks and rec office in the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. Fees are payable to Challenger Sports. Camps will be in the evenings at Prospector Park soccer fields. Register by May 25 to avoid a $10 late fee. Costs are $75 for 4:30-5:30 p.m. First Kicks program for ages 3-5 or $120 for half-day 5:30-8:30 p.m. class for ages 6-16. Visit www.ajcity.net/sports for online registration link and information on becoming a host family and additional details. For information, call 480-983-2181 or e-mail ajpr@ajcity.net.
