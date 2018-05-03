Kids to Parks Day proclaimed for May 19
Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy and Parks and Recreation Director Liz Langenbach pose with a Kids to Parks Day proclamation at the May 1 city council meeting. (Independent Newsmedia/Richard H. Dyer)
Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy has proclaimed May 19 as Kids to Parks Day. The proclamation asks residents to take children to a neighborhood, state or national park on May 19, the eighth Kids to Parks Day organized and launched by the National Park Trust.
“Kids to Parks Day empowers kids and encourages families to get outdoors and visit America’s parks,” it states.
“It is important to introduce a new generation to our nation’s parks and … we should encourage children to lead a more active lifestyle to combat the issues of childhood obesity, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hypercholesterolemia,” according to the proclamation.
