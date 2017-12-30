Jan. 30 paper application deadline for 2018 elk, pronghorn draw

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has posted the 2018 Pronghorn Antelope and Elk Hunt Draw Information online at www.azgfd.gov/draw.
The department is accepting paper applications for hunt permit-tags. Paper applications can be mailed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Drawing Section, P.O. Box 74020, Phoenix, AZ 85087-1052, or dropped off at any department office statewide.
The printed “2018 Pronghorn Antelope and Elk Hunt Draw Information” booklets are expected to be available the first week of January at department offices and license dealers statewide.
In an effort to provide better customer service by announcing draw results sooner, all paper applications must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Postmarks do not count.
The online application service for the random draw is expected to be available in early to mid-January. Online applications must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
The department encourages all applicants to sign up for a free AZGFD portal account and apply online. The portal allows customers to create a secure account where they can manage and view their draw applications, license history, bonus points, gain access to their “I Support Wildlife” membership and more in the “My AZGFD Dashboard” section. A portal account also provides convenient access to the online license purchase and draw application systems. Draw results will be posted only to portal accounts.
To create an account, click on “My Account” in the upper right-hand corner of the www.azgfd.gov home page and then select the “Register” option, filling in the requested information. A portal account is mobile-friendly, so customers can view their information on their smartphones.
AZGFD is dedicated to assisting applicants with the online process. All department offices are equipped with customer computers that can be accessed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customer service representatives can be reached by calling 602-942-3000. As a reminder, customer service representatives will be available to provide assistance only until 8 p.m. Feb. 13. (deadline day).
A valid hunting license (or combination hunting and fishing license) is required to hunt wildlife in Arizona. No one under 14 may hunt big game without having completed a Hunter Education course. While it is not necessary for anyone 10 to 13 to complete a Hunter Education course before applying for a hunt permit-tag, these courses fill quickly. Consider registering now by visiting www.azgfd.gov/huntered or calling 623-236-7239.