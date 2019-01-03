Jan. 12 downtown running/walking event supports Apache Junction High School baseball

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department and Apache Junction High School Athletics are hosting a fun running/walking series in the community, with participants receiving a medal at the finish line. The Jan. 12 event benefits the AJHS baseball team.

Each event gives walkers and runners a choice of distances from approximately 2 miles to 4 miles in length. All events benefit a local AJHS athletic sports team and the profits go directly to the team for uniforms, clinics, equipment, camp expenses, etc., according to a release.

The Jan. 12 route will start and end at Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail.  Check-in begins at 9 a.m. and the run/walk will start at 9:30 a.m.

Team members and parents will be on-site volunteering and will be drumming up registrants for the event, according to the release.

It is $20 to enter and the proceeds directly benefit the team.

Thanks to the support of Lost Dutchman Marathon Inc., all students can participate for $10 each (use coupon code: AJ18).

Visit the registration page at ajcity.net/irun4aj or sign up the morning of the event. Children must have a parent fill out a registration form in order to participate.

For more information on this program or other programs and services, call the parks and recreation department at 480-983-2181 or go to ajcity.net/parks.

