Have you been to Lee’s Ferry?

I hope this write-up will encourage you to visit Lee’s Ferry or at least look into the geography, history, camping, hiking, fishing and photography opportunities that the area offers.
Lee’s Ferry is a huge draw for fly fishers, but many world tourists visit the area for its local history, unusual geology, photography opportunities and as the starting point for a raft trip through the Grand Canyon. I have visited the area many times and I would like to share my experiences with you. My latest trip to Lee’s Ferry was between Christmas and New Years of 2018. I was fishing with my buddy, Rod Buchanan. Our drive from Apache Junction to the Cliff Dwellers Lodge took five hours. Lee’s Ferry is two hours north of Flagstaff and close to the town of Page, Arizona.
Instead of taking the hectic I-17 north, take the calming scenic route. Bush Highway to 87 north to Payson, continue north on 87 until you turn onto the Lake Mary Road to Flagstaff. When you get to Flagstaff take the I-40 east until you exit at 89 north towards Page. Exit 89 at Bitter Springs to 89A and this will take you to Marble Canyon and Lee’s Ferry.
Lee’s Ferry is available year-round, but over the years I have more visits during the winter months. During the winter you need more cold weather gear, expect more severe weather than you would in Phoenix. Two years ago I did a May fish/camp/float trip. A local raft company makes a tour trip from Lee’s Ferry to the dam, a 15-mile trip. We got a ride up to the dam with our camping, fishing gear, canoes, and kayaks. We took two days with the current to fish and return to Lee’s Ferry.
During our last trip we fished the area known as “The Walk In.” A good paved road follows the river for about a mile and a half. The boat launch is at the north end and you have almost 2 miles of bank fishing with parking spots along the river. To enter the area you need to purchase a $25 permit for the week, or have a pass to the national parks. You also need your Arizona Fishing License, if you plan on fishing.
We had two good days of fly fishing “The Walk In” area. The fish were healthy, strong, brightly colored and in spawning mode. My fishing buddy, Rod, and I each averaged 10 landed fish per day. We hooked and lost almost as many, so there was plenty of action most of the day. The fish we caught were 13- to 17-inch Rainbows with most of them being in the 14- to 15-inch size range. At dinner one evening we talked to another angler that said he landed a 27-inch Brown Trout. I have lots of days fishing Lee’s Ferry and I have never caught a Brown Trout. When they are caught they seem to be in the triple-X large variety.
Appropriate winter gear: 4-6 weight fly rods, floating lines, sink tip lines, 5x tippet, layers of clothing, hats with ear covering, waders, wading boots, and a wading staff. An extra set of dry clothing back at the truck is a good idea. I have had to go back to the laundry to dry out. The water is swift and the rocks are slippery.
Useful fly patterns: Skuds, San Juan Worms, Zebra Midges, egg patterns, Wooly Buggers, the usual stuff to catch trout, then expect to visit the fly shop because you will not have the hot fly, the right size, or color, that’s fly fishing.
