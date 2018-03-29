Golf tournament benefits Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce scholarship program

The Republic Services Superstition Open Golf Tournament presented by the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce will tee off Saturday, May 12, at the Superstition Springs Golf Club in east Mesa.
“At the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, we focus on creating a community that is vibrant and economically prosperous – not just by supporting local businesses – but by supporting our youth who will become the driving force of our economy in years to come,” a release from the chamber stated. “We’re very proud to announce that the increased participation and support of Republic Services Superstition Open has helped us provide approximately $25,000 in scholarships in recent years, helping dozens of local graduates.”
Registration begins 6:45 a.m. with swag bags and breakfast for each player. The tournament will start at 7:30 a.m. with challenge holes spread throughout the course.
All players will receive lunch during the awards ceremony with specialty prizes issued to the winners of the challenges and the top three teams.
Besides playing in the tournament, there are a number of ways to participate by sponsoring a hole, donating prizes and more.
For more information, contact the Apache Junction chamber at 480-982-3141 or e-mail events@ajchamber.com to sponsor, donate, and/or sign up a team for the tournament.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.