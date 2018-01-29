Goldfield Ghost Riders dedicated to ‘preserve the past, support the present, protect the future’

With the help of Ben Johnson, The Goldfield Ghost Riders were established in 1995 in Apache Junction as a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the Western lifestyle and conducting charitable activities and events to help support local children’s charities.
Each year The Goldfield Ghost Riders celebrate Ben Johnson Days in November dedicated to the memory of a wonderful caring man, Ben Johnson. We do this by holding gymkhanas, poker rides, new horse trailer raffle, silent auction and many other things. This event continues to raise money for some of our local children’s charities such as Sunshine Acres and AJ Boys and Girls Club.
Our motto is simple and strong: “Preserve the Past, Support the Present, Protect the Future.” It is no wonder that The Goldfield Ghost Riders, in the great tradition that Ben Johnson started, are proud to say that they have contributed more than $160,000 to local children’s charities since its inception.
What is your website and contact information?: For more information on becoming part of our local organization, visit our website at www.GoldfieldGhostRiders.com.
What is your goal for 2018?: Our goal for 2018 is to increase our membership by getting the word out about our organization and to have more “fun” rides and activities to get the members involved in raising money for our local children’s charities. Please join us for trail rides, poker rides, poker tournaments, member only events, gymkhanas, community clean-up, Ben Johnson Days and our spring ride.
Editor’s note: David Coker is president of The Goldfield Ghost Riders.