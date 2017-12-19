Girls on the Run and Heart and Sole programs offered in Apache Junction

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy and confident.
The volunteer-led program brings together groups of 8-15 girls for a 10-week program that encourages personal development, team building and connection to the community.
This program has inspired girls in the Apache Junction area for nine seasons and has impacted the lives of over 40 girls. This season, Girls on the Run (third-fifth grades) and Heart and Sole (sixth-eighth grade) will be offered at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center.
Each team will meet two times a week for 90 minutes and participate in research-based lessons that use dynamic discussions and fun running games to teach life skills.
The season will culminate in a 5K event that brings together family, friends and community members to celebrate the girls’ growth throughout the season. The program fee for the spring 2018 season is $25 and scholarship funding is available to those who qualify.
More information about the program and registration can be found on the Girls on the Run of Maricopa County website at www.gotrmc.org. For more information about the teams offered through Parks and Recreation, contact Jill Ruot at 480-474-5248 or jruot@ajcity.net.