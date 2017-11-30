Game and Fish Commission to consider approval of elk/pronghorn hunt orders

The next meeting of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission will be Dec. 1-2 at the AZGFD headquarters at 5000 W. Carefree Highway in Phoenix. The public can attend in person, view the meeting on a webcast at https://livestream.com/azgameandfish, or (Friday only) watch the meeting on streaming video from any regional office statewide.
Those who wish to speak to the commission may submit blue speaker cards in person at the meeting or from any Game and Fish office (Friday only). The ability to speak to the commission is not available for those viewing the webcast.
The Friday, Dec. 1 portion of the meeting begins at 8 a.m. Among the items on Friday’s agenda are:
- Consideration of a hunting and fishing license reciprocity memorandum of understanding with Nevada.
- An update on state and federal legislation.
- Consideration of a Notice of Final Expedited Rulemaking amending rules within Article 11 addressing aquatic invasive species.
- Consideration of rulemaking recommendations for Article 3 regarding the taking and handling of wildlife.
- Hearings on license revocations for violations of Game and Fish codes, and civil assessments for the illegal taking and/or possession of wildlife (time certain at 10 a.m.).
- A briefing on recent bald eagle telemetry efforts to improve data gathering for management recommendations.
- An update on department activities and involvement with resource management planning and other major actions on federal lands in Arizona.
- Consideration of a new commercial public records request policy concerning the release of personal identifying information.
- Request for acceptance of a perpetual access easement dedicated by the South Eastern Arizona Sportsmen Club to the department.
On Saturday, Dec. 2, beginning at 8 a.m., the agenda includes:
- Consideration of proposed Commission Orders 3 (pronghorn), 4 (elk) and 26 (population management) establishing seasons and season dates, bag and possession limits, permit numbers or authorized limits, and open areas for the 2018 and 2019 fall hunting seasons.
- Consideration of the proposed hunt-permit tag application schedule for the antelope and elk 2018 hunts.
To view a copy of the full meeting agenda, visit www.azgfd.gov/commission and click on the “commission agenda” link.
The Arizona Game and Fish Commission is a five-member, policy-setting board that oversees the Arizona Game and Fish Department. For more information about the commission, visit www.azgfd.gov/commission.