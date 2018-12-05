Free spring 2019 Apache Junction parks and recreation guide available online

Dec 5th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Looking for a class or new activity? The city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation catalog for the spring 2019 season is available with the December 2018 issue at apachejunctionindependent.az.newsmemory.com and also at apachejunctionindependent.az.newsmemory.com/?special=AJ+Citizen.

The Citizen lists the parks and recreation class offerings along with library programs and upcoming special events.

The publication also includes safety programs that the police department provides in their mission of protecting lives and property.

The Citizen is a resource to find activities for all ages to do in the city of Apache Junction.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

