Free Fit Family outdoor recreation expo Feb. 10 at Flatiron Community Park in Apache Junction

The inaugural Fit Families Outdoor Recreation Expo is 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 10, at Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.
Agencies from around the state are slated to attend with booths and activities for the whole family. The Apache Junction Police Department will be doing bike safety. Superstition Fire and Medical District will have an obstacle course for the kids. Maricopa County parks officials will be bringing out its gopher snake and be talking about hiking safety. Apache Junction Parks and Recreation will have a variety of games and actives including a scavenger hunt led by the city’s park rangers. There will also be raffles prizes including a youth archery set and a youth fishing set.
For more information on the program or other programs and services, call the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-474-5240 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.