Free city parks and recreation guide available online

Looking for a class or new activity? The city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation catalog for the fall season is available at http://specialsections.newszap.com/newszap/special-section/AJ-Citizen-Fall-2017/08-22-2017/page-1. The “Citizen” lists the parks and recreation class offerings along with library programs and upcoming special events.

The publication also includes safety programs that the police department provides in their mission of protecting lives and property.

The Citizen is a resource to find activities for all ages to do in the city of Apache Junction.

The publication is being distributed by the Apache Junction Independent and also is available at the AJ Parks and Recreation Office, 1001 N. Idaho Road, and the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.

