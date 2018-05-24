Floating picnics on lower Salt River Memorial Day weekend

Join Salt River Tubing for a floating beach blast during Memorial Day weekend and participate in the 23rd Annual “Salt River Heroes = Litter Zero” event.

Salt River Tubing kicks off the holiday weekend 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday-Monday, May 26-28, with its Take Pride in America litter prevention initiative.

The cost is $17 plus tax and fees per person or tube, which includes tube rental, shuttle bus ride and free customer parking at Salt River Tubing in northeast Mesa, Tonto National Forest, minutes from Loop 202 East and the North Power Road Exit 23A.

The “Litter Zero” program has reduced the amount of picnic trash on the Lower Salt River by 90 percent in the past 22 years as responsible public lands stewards have stashed and bagged their trash while floating.

“Our company is very appreciative of the responsible Salt River heroes who have contributed greatly in helping to keep the Salt River clean and beautiful for the past 22 years,” Henri Breault, president and CEO of Salt River Tubing, said in a release.

“Their efforts in stashing and bagging their picnic trash while floating helps to ensure the Lower Salt River Recreational Area is a recreational paradise that can be enjoyed by future generations,” he said.

“Enjoy a leisurely float on the cool and inviting mountain stream waters and catch a glimpse of the diverse wildlife including blue herons and the Salt River wild horses,” he said in the release.

Cash and credit cards are accepted and require a valid driver’s license for tube rental deposit.

Company officials recommend the following tubing tips to assist tubers in planning their floating beach blasts for the holiday weekend:

A valid driver’s license is required for a tube rental deposit per five tubes rented.

Children must be at 8 or older and 4 feet tall for tubing and shuttle bus service.

Life vests are strongly recommended for children, non-swimmers and inexperienced swimmers.

Glass containers by law are not allowed in the Salt River Recreational Area. Ice chests will be inspected for glass containers before boarding shuttle buses. Use plastic bottles or aluminum can containers.

Drugs, alcohol and the Salt River do not mix. Appoint a designated driver before a tubing adventure.

Ice chest/coolers: Fill with ice, sport drinks, fruit juice and water. One to two bottles of water per hour while floating is recommended to help prevent dehydration.

Sun block, tennis shoes, cap or visor should be worn. A minimum 30 SPF is recommended. Tennis shoes or closed-toes shoes are also recommended while tubing.

For more information about Salt River Tubing & Recreation, visit www.saltrivertubing.com or call 480-984-3305 at Salt River Tubing headquarters.

