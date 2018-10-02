Fall pickleball leagues offered in Apache Junction

Oct 2nd, 2018 · by · Comments:

Susan Tuttle and Roy Brandli playing at the at the pickleball courts at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road. (Photo courtesy of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department)

The city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department is offering its annual fall adult pickleball leagues.

Deadline to register a doubles team is Monday, Oct. 15, or until full, according to a release.

Leagues are doubles play and separated by self-rated skill levels. Since leagues are based on players’ skill levels it doesn’t matter if a team is men, women or mixed.

Games will be double headers on Thursday nights starting Oct. 25 at the pickleball courts at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road.

There will be six weeks of league play plus a one-week single-elimination tournament.

Registration is accepted in the parks and recreation office inside the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, and at ajcity.net/onlinereg.

Go to ajcity.net/sports for additional details and how to self-rate a skill level.

Fee is $30 per doubles team for the entire season. Only one teammate needs to register. He or she will be asked for the teammate’s name and rating at the time of registration.

For more information on this activity or other programs and services, call the parks and recreation department at 480-983-2181 or go to ajcity.net/parks.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie