Fall pickleball leagues offered in Apache Junction

The city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department is offering its annual fall adult pickleball leagues.

Deadline to register a doubles team is Monday, Oct. 15, or until full, according to a release.

Leagues are doubles play and separated by self-rated skill levels. Since leagues are based on players’ skill levels it doesn’t matter if a team is men, women or mixed.

Games will be double headers on Thursday nights starting Oct. 25 at the pickleball courts at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road.

There will be six weeks of league play plus a one-week single-elimination tournament.

Registration is accepted in the parks and recreation office inside the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, and at ajcity.net/onlinereg.

Go to ajcity.net/sports for additional details and how to self-rate a skill level.

Fee is $30 per doubles team for the entire season. Only one teammate needs to register. He or she will be asked for the teammate’s name and rating at the time of registration.

For more information on this activity or other programs and services, call the parks and recreation department at 480-983-2181 or go to ajcity.net/parks.

