Elks Hoop Shoot in Apache Junction Dec. 9

The local Elks Hoop Shoot is 9 a.m. for ages 8-9, 10 a.m. for ages 10-11 and 11 a.m. for ages 12-13, Saturday, Dec. 9, at Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction.

Check-in 30 minutes before start time. Each contestant attempts 25 free throws. Winning contestants advance through the district, state, regional and national competitions.

Call Bryan Hughes at 480-510-7310 or visit elks.org/hoopshoot.

Local winners last year (on Dec. 3, 2016), were: Quentin Grossmann, Desert Vista Elementary School, 8-9 boys; Stephanie Moss, Four Peaks Elementary School, 8-9 girls; Nathan Acosta, Peralta Trail Elementary, and Dylan Hunsaker, Desert Vista Elementary School, 10-11 boys; Olivia Scalinato, Desert Vista Elementary, and Skyler Brindle, Peralta Trail Elementary, 10-11 girls; Leo Castaneda and Juna Collins, both from Cactus Canyon Junior High, 12-13 boys; and Hayden Pride and Noel Parker, both from Cactus Canyon Junior High, 12-13 girls.

