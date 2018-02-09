Cowgirls Historical Foundation performing at three days of Lost Dutchman Days rodeo

Galloping with gusto and saddled up for service is the Cowgirls Historical Foundation. This talented group of riders has earned many accolades and awards, both as a team and as individual riders.
The Cowgirls Historical Foundation is performing special drills and also the pivots for the grand entry at the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 23-25.
They have had the honor of being selected to ride in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade.
Donating hundreds of hours to community service and charity events, members reach out to share their time and talents. Working to preserve our Western heritage, they present a fun, educational program and “Wearing it Western” fashion show.
The foundation loves the sport of rodeo. Many of its riders have enjoyed the privilege of serving as rodeo royalty across Arizona and the country.
The drill team has performed at L.A.’s Equestfest and many rodeos. The group’s website is www.cowgirlshistoricalfoundation.com.