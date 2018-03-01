Classes offered at Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center

Though the temperatures have been cooler these past few weeks, we all know that the heat is right around the corner. If you have a pre-teen or teenager, why not have them work at the pool this summer? The pool is a fun environment to work in and we have opportunities for youth 11 years old and older.
Our junior lifeguard program is designed for kids ages 11-14 who work as volunteers and gain valuable knowledge about what it takes to be a lifeguard or water-safety instructor. They will learn important skills that will transition into a paying job in the future. Our volunteers earn credits that can be used for any program through Apache Junction Parks and Recreation. There are two options for junior lifeguard training this spring, March 17 or April 21. The training class is required for first time junior lifeguards. Returning junior lifeguards do not need to take the training class again; simply stop by the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department offices at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, and pick up a volunteer application.
For those who will be 15 years old by March 17, our lifeguard training class is being offered over spring break – March 12-16. Learn valuable job skills including customer service, teamwork and responsibility along with the lifesaving skills necessary to keep people safe at the pool. If you are interested in teaching swim lessons and will be 16 years old by March 11, we are offering a water safety instructor class March 9-11. All lifeguards and water safety instructors must hold a current certification in order to apply for a job. Job applications can be filled out online through human resources even before you receive your certification. Please note in the “Training” section of the application that you are currently enrolled in class.
Registration for these training classes can be done online at www.ajcity.net/onlinereg or in person at 1035 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
For more information on this program , e-mail jruot@ajcity.net or call 480-474-5248. For other program and service information, contact the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.
Editor’s note: Jill Ruot is recreation coordinator for aquatics and fitness with the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department.