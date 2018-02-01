Charity golf tournament Feb. 3 sponsored by Lost Dutchman Days Committee

A charity golf tournament sponsored by the Lost Dutchman Days Committee will be held Saturday, Feb. 3, at Apache Creek Golf Course, 3401 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.
The $70 entry per person includes golf, a golf cart and lunch. There will also be a raffle and prizes. Sign-in starts at 7 a.m. and the shotgun start at 8 a.m. The field is limited to the first 132 players.
All proceeds go towards “putting smiles on kids’ faces,” the focus of the Lost Dutchman Days Committee.
For more information, call Tom Kain at 602-723-9802