With a camp curriculum developed from the country that invented the sport, and with a team of coaches who grew up passionate about soccer, Challenger Sports is bringing young players throughout the U.S. and Canada, an up close and personal opportunity to experience soccer.
Challenger is hosting a week-long “British Soccer Camps” in Apache Junction, after teaming with the city’s Parks and Recreation department. The camp will run the week of June 4-8 at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road.
The camp will run Monday through Friday and a member of a team of 1,200 British soccer coaches will coach each child. Those coaches were hand selected, trained and flown to the U.S. exclusively, to work on these program, a press release states.
Challenger Sports will hold over 4,000 Soccer programs this year and we will coach over 225,000 players between the ages of 4-11.
The mission of the camp is to provide all children with an opportunity to learn, grow and share a positive and educational camp experience, which not only develops success on the field, but also inspires confidence, happiness and builds self-esteem, according to a release.
In reaching this goal, the Challenger camp culture will be centered around making learning fun and their British coaching staff have way to entertain, engage and educate the campers throughout the week.
Challenger’s 1,000 touches coaching syllabus provides an innovative daily regimen of foot skills, moves, juggling, tactical practices and daily tournament play, which will enhance technical skill.
Challenger Sports also aims to use soccer to teach respect, responsibility, integrity, leadership and sportsmanship.
The camp will also host the Camp World Cup, a daily tournament aimed to give campers the chance to represent a world cup team, with extra points being awarded for them making up chants, wearing the team colors of their chosen country, creating flags and learning as much as they can about their chosen countries culture.
The city’s parks and recreation department is hosting sessions for the 4-6 age group for $75 for 4:30-5:30 p.m. and for 7-11 for $120 for 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Teams can attend and receive a week of focused instruction to prepare them for the fall season and team camp rates are available.
Each camper will receive a free camp t-shirt, a free ball, a free soccer poster and a personalized skills evaluation. In addition, any child who signs up online with challenger at least 45 days prior to camp will receive a genuine British Soccer Replica Jersey.
Space is limited. To register and for more information, visit www.challengersports.com.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.