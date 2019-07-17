CACRocks 5K Fun Run/Walk Oct. 19 in Coolidge

The inaugural #CACRocks 5K Fun Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Central Arizona College Signal Peak Campus, 8470 N. Overfield Road in Coolidge. Proceeds will benefit the CAC Foundation and Promise for the Future programs for students.

Check-in will begin at 6:30 a.m. with the run at 7:30 a.m., according to a release.

Early registration is encouraged. Prior to Sept. 6, the registration fee is $30. The fee increases to $35 Sept. 7-Oct. 17 and to $40 Oct. 18-19.

Register at raceroster.com/events/2019/24674/cac-rocks-5k.

Participants can help fill the newly opened CAC food pantries by bringing five canned/non-perishable food items. Those who bring items will be entered into a drawing for a $250 gift card.

For more information, call 520-494-5369 or e-mail cacrocks5k@centralaz.edu.

The #CACRocks 5K is one of the many events being held throughout Pinal County to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Central Arizona College. A full listing of events can be found at centralaz.edu/50.

